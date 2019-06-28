A man facing rape charges was caught and arrested on a ferry as it was about to leave for Sicily, a court heard on Friday.

Martin Antevski, 23, a part-time security guard from Macedonia, pleaded not guilty to raping a 22-year old Maltese woman last month.

No details of the case were given during the arraignment.

During arguments on bail, defence lawyer Lennox Vella argued that investigators had ample time to gather all the evidence, including the version of the alleged victim who had already testified in the magisterial inquiry.

Moreover, the accused had willingly handed over his electronic devices to the police, Dr Vella continued.

Prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri pointed out that the accused had been in his current job for just four days and had not even registered with the authorities.

Moreover, he was father to a seven-month old girl who lived abroad, he had been arrested on the catamaran and had no ties in Malta where he had been living for just one month.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech declared that Mr Antevski did not qualify for bail, given his irregular employment and failure to register himself with authorities.