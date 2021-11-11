Chris Farrugia, 40, was remanded in custody on Thursday after having been accused of robbing six people, most of them elderly, in their homes.

The police said the man used to knock on doors, claiming he was raising money for the missions or selling lottery tickets. He then robbed the residents people when they went in to fetch their purse.

The court was told that Farrugia had just stepped out of prison after serving time following conviction over similar charges, when he allegedly returned to old habits.

The victims were aged between 52 and 95 and lived in Mosta, Mġarr, Birkirkara and Mellieħa.

The police identified the suspect from victims' descriptions and arrested him in Mellieħa while knocking on doors.

Stolen items were found at his home in Zabbar.

Upon his arraignment on Thursday, Farrugia pleaded not guilty to the charges which also included his alleged posing as a lotto salesman and unlicensed sale of lottery tickets.

He was further charged with molesting victims by begging for alms, leading a vagrant and idle life as well as recidivism.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the fact that civilian witnesses, who were mainly vulnerable persons, still have to testify.

Moreover, the accused had just served time behind bars and had apparently not mended his ways, Inspector Lydon Zammit said. He appealed to the public, particularly elderly residents, to be more careful and less trusting of strangers at their door.

Magistrate Elaine. Mercieca turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid counsel.