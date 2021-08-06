The suspect in a drive-by shooting at a Żejtun residence has been denied bail after he pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment on Friday.

The shooting took place on Thursday night.

Errol Grech, a 41-year old Żejtun resident who was granted bail in April, was tracked down in his hometown after the occupants of the residence filed a police report.

Investigations, including examination of CCTV footage from the alleged crime scene, led to the identification of a vehicle driven by the accused.

On Friday court was told that the police had discovered one spent cartridge Inside the vehicle, which had a damaged windshield.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including unlawful possession of the weapon, carrying it within 200 metres of a residential area, firing the gun, causing the alleged victim to fear violence, harassment, insulting and threatening the victim beyond the limits of provocation.

He was further charged with disturbing the peace at night, breaching bail as well as relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution and the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request mainly because civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Senior Inspector Melvyn Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.