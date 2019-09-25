Two suspect muggers foiled in their alleged attempt to rob an 80-year-old victim on a Fgura main street were remanded in custody but continued to protest their innocence even after the arraignment was over.

Leslie Farrugia, 27, and Susanne Camilleri, 33, both unemployed and living at Cospicua, were arraigned jointly on Wednesday. They pleaded not guilty to the attempted daylight robbery that took place earlier this month on Hompesch Road at around 4.15pm.

The woman was separately charged with slightly injuring the elderly victim, who had put up a struggle, holding onto her possessions, thus thwarting her aggressor’s attempt.

Her alleged partner in crime was separately charged with breaching bail, as well as breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Defence counsel Peter Paul Zammit insisted that the prosecution was to immediately retrieve and preserve all CCTV footages from the scene of the alleged incident.

“Hompesch Road is a kilometre-long street, dotted with shops and it is essential for all footage to be preserved since the version of my clients somewhat contrasts with that given by the police.”

In light of this request, prosecuting Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Paul Camilleri declared that all footage had already been gathered and would be presented in court at the first hearing.

A request for bail on behalf of the couple was strongly objected to not only in view of the gravity of the alleged crime but also because the old lady targeted by the robbers was the main eyewitness who was to testify in court.

“This offence was committed against a vulnerable person and it was not fully accomplished because the old lady resisted the attempt,” said Inspector Zammit, pointing out that since the cameras had not captured the actual incident, the old lady’s testimony would be crucial.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, denied bail on the grounds that the alleged victim was still to testify, further citing a lack of trustworthiness in respect of Mr Farrugia.

As the hearing came to an end, both accused rather loudly protested their innocence, engaging in a verbal spat with the inspectors, before being severely rebuked by the magistrate who warned them that they were both risking a fine for contempt of court.