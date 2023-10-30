A man with an “acute drug problem” was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to mugging an elderly pedestrian, snatching her handbag and seriously injuring her

The incident happened on October 22 at around 8pm as the 78-year-old victim was walking along Triq il-Ġibjun, San Ġwann where she was suddenly assaulted by a man who made off with her handbag.

The suspect was subsequently tracked down as Clifford Garrett, a 34-year-old San Ġwann resident who was also allegedly linked to a previous theft in the locality.

On October 9, some time after 7.30am, a bag was stolen from a vehicle parked on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, San Ġwann.

On Monday, the suspect was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to both aggravated thefts.

His legal aid lawyer, Josette Sultana, requested bail but the prosecution strongly objected.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara argued that the alleged victims were still to testify and, moreover, the elderly woman who had been mugged lived close to the accused.

Garrett also had an unruly character as attested by his criminal record.

The defence rebutted that the accused was still presumed innocent and had a fixed address, living with family members.

But prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit added that the accused had an “acute drug problem” which would not “allow him [the accused] to abide by court conditions”.

The charges were aggravated and the relative punishment was not minimal, added Ciappara.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request for bail in light of the accused’s criminal record and the risk of tampering with evidence since the alleged victims were still to testify.

The court urged the prosecution to produce those civilian witnesses as soon as possible.

Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Nico Zarb also prosecuted.