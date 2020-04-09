A woman who allegedly robbed an elderly Msida resident on Tuesday after posing as a healthcare worker offering help to vulnerable persons forced indoors by the COVID-19 pandemic has been remanded in custody.

Natalie Bonello, 45, from Marsascala, was arraigned on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the aggravated theft that took place at around 2.15pm on Tuesday when the woman, face shielded behind a surgical mask, rang the doorbell at the old lady’s home.

The visitor told the 79-year-old resident that she had been sent by a company to help vulnerable persons in the current coronavirus outbreak.

It was only later that the resident discovered that items of jewellery had gone missing from her bedroom.

The suspect thief was subsequently tracked down and the missing jewellery recovered.

Her lawyer requested bail, arguing that the accused had cooperated fully with the police and explaining that she had been through difficult times, although recently she was trying to get her life back on track.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, turned down the request observing that elderly persons were currently were facing difficult times.

The accused’s actions could have had far more serious repercussions on the elderly victim, said the court.

Another suspect is to be arraigned in relation to the robbery.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.