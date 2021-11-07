A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting the door of a house on fire, the police said on Sunday.

The arson took place on Friday afternoon in Alexander Street, Hamrun. The blaze was put out by firefighters and no one was injured, the house having been empty at the time.

Investigations by the police Arsons Unit and district officers led to the arrest of the man from Birkirkara on Saturday.

He is expected to be taken to court on Sunday.