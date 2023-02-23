A suspected arsonist was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to setting fire to a car in Marsa on Christmas Eve.

Isam Mohamed El Shahumi, 44, was escorted to court on Thursday in connection to the incident which took place almost two months ago on Triq il-Marsa.

Prosecuting Inspector Mario Xiberras explained that a first arrest warrant issued on January 17 had expired, but by then, the police had not yet managed to track down the suspect who was caught on footage driving to the alleged crime scene in a rented Peugeot vehicle.

That Christmas Eve night, around 1.30am, officers from the district police station were patrolling the Marsa area when they came across a burning vehicle, a Renault Megane model.

They managed to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Investigations focusing on CCTV footage from the area appeared to indicate that the fire had been intentional.

The suspect arrived at the scene in a vehicle which had been leased in October.

Working on that footage and other evidence, officers from the Arsons Unit and district officers identified the suspect who, however, could not be found.

After receiving information that the man was living at a hotel in the northern area of the island, police obtained a second arrest warrant which was executed on Wednesday.

On Thursday the man pleaded not guilty to wilfully setting the car on fire when no people were inside it, wilful damage to third-party property, driving without a licence and insurance cover as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, remanded the accused in custody after his lawyer did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Jeffrey Scicluna and Elisia Scicluna prosecuted, together with AG lawyers Daniel Tabone and Joseph Azarov.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel.