A man who was remanded in custody just over two weeks ago over an alleged arson attack at a Gzira apartment, was back in court on Monday, facing additional drug-related charges.

Justin Dimech, a 29-year old unemployed Gzira resident, was charged with importing cannabis, drug trafficking conspiracy, and possessing cannabis under circumstances indicating that it was not for personal use, as well as recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty.

On February 6, Dimech had been arraigned as the suspect behind an arson attack after a 36-year old man told police an intruder had broken into his Gzira apartment, chased him around until he locked himself in a bathroom, then poured petrol around, set it on fire and escaped.

He subsequently managed to escape through a window down a shaft, getting away with slight injuries.

The suspect arsonist was tracked down and arrested.

Some half a kilo of cannabis, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia were found at Dimech's home and the police told the court how the man had admitted to selling cannabis to fuel his cocaine addiction.

No request for bail was made and the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, remanded the man in custody.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.