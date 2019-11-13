A man spotted breaking into a parked van in St Julian’s was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to having stolen a backpack inside the vehicle.

Alexander Stojanovic, 40, a Serbian national living in Malta, was arrested on October 25 after being spotted during a drugs patrol, allegedly trying to break into a parked vehicle.

Prosecuting inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer said the suspect had been arrested on the spot.

The owner of the van, after being contacted by the police, had confirmed that his backpack had indeed gone missing.

Mr Stojanovic was granted police bail while investigations continued.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, which was allegedly committed during the operative term of a suspended sentence handed down just over a year ago.

The accused’s lawyer, Benjamin Valenzia, requested bail, pointing out that the man had always cooperated while under police bail prior to today’s arraignment.

Besides, prosecution witnesses were mainly police officers, Dr Valenzia argued.

However, after hearing submissions by both parties, the court presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras declared that it was premature to grant bail, given the alleged crime and the accused’s criminal record.

The court noted that the man had a drug problem and made a recommendation to the Director of Prisons to afford the accused all necessary medical care.

“When I was there [prison], after a couple of months I stopped methadone. Even the prison guards may confirm,” the accused told the court.

“Make use of this time to get over your drug problem. Cooperate for your own good,” the magistrate advised him.

“I will,” the man nodded in reply.