A man who was allegedly involved in the theft and sale of bicycles was remanded in custody after his arraignment on Wednesday.

David Yates, 51 of Gzira, was arrested early on Tuesday after investigators, browsing the Marketplace Facebook site, linked him to the stolen bikes.

Yates pleaded not guilty to two instances of aggravated theft, handling stolen goods as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

The court was told that a Legnano bike was allegedly stolen from St Albert Street, Gzira on the night between May 13 and 14.

In the early hours of the morning on June 29, a mountain bike was reported stolen from Triq ix-Xatt, Msida.

Over the past months, police in Sliema, Gzira and the surrounding areas had also reported a rise in the number of bike theft reports.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley objected to a request for bail, voicing concern that if the accused were to be released from custody, he might commit some other offence.

The man had a reputation among police circles of having “an acute heroin addiction,” he said.

Various contacts of other drug addicts were allegedly saved on his phone and his home was the haunt of fellow addicts and prostitutes who went about their ways while his mother slept in the same residence, the prosecutor went on.

The accused had also failed to sign the bail book on several occasions, the prosecutor said. Yates replied that he was sick.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello turned down the request for bail after taking note of the man’s criminal record, deeming him not sufficiently trustworthy.

The court further recommended that the accused receive all necessary help to address his drug addiction.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was legal aid counsel.