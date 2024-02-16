A drug addict accused of breaking into an elderly couple’s home was identified when he went to a police station to sign a bail book wearing the same clothes as the burglar.

Prosecuting inspector Sarah Zerafa told the court that officers had an inkling that the thief was Joseph Attard when they looked at CCTV footage from the Santa Venera residence and nearby buildings.

Officers then checked CCTV footage at the Żejtun police station, where they knew Attard signed a bail book, and realised that the person in both sets of footage was wearing the same clothes.

Attard, 38 and from Għaxaq, is pleading not guilty to stealing some €14,000 in cash and other items from the residence.

He is currently out and about after having been granted bail four times over different crimes. The last time he was granted bail was at the beginning of February after he was charged with stealing thousands of euros in gold and other items from various homes.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia said he was not requesting bail at this stage but asked the court to order that his client be kept at the Mount Carmel Hospital forensic unit, since he had an acute drug addiction.

Magistrate Monica Vella recommended that the director of the Corradino Correctional Facility give the defendant the assistance he needs while he is in custody. The prosecution asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the alleged victims of his crime, which request was granted.