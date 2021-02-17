A man who is suspected to have torched a prison officer's car, injured a police sergeant after he was arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The man, 42, was arrested in Qormi after investigations by the major crimes unit about a case on the night of January 24 when a prison officer's car was set on fire, also in Qormi.

While he was being held at Qormi police station, the suspect injured a police sergeant.

He is now being held at police headquarters and is due to be taken to court later on Wednesday.