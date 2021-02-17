A man who is suspected to have torched a prison officer's car, injured a police sergeant after he was arrested, the police said on Wednesday.
The man, 42, was arrested in Qormi after investigations by the major crimes unit about a case on the night of January 24 when a prison officer's car was set on fire, also in Qormi.
While he was being held at Qormi police station, the suspect injured a police sergeant.
He is now being held at police headquarters and is due to be taken to court later on Wednesday.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us