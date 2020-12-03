A man suspected to have masterminded several car arsons has been arrested by the police.

The arrest was made by the police Arsons Unit within the Major Crime Squad.

The 24-year-old from Zabbar was arrested after days of observation on the basis of information of a conspiracy to set a vehicle on fire, the police said.

The man is suspected to have masterminded several such arsons. He is expected to be taken to court on Friday.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.