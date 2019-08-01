Two Gozitans were caught with several sachets of suspected cocaine as they drove their car off the Gozo ferry in Mġarr, the police said on Friday.

The two men are aged 21 and 23 and live in Victoria and Munxar respectively.

Police officers caught the two as they were driving off a Gozo ferry on Thursday night. Officers also found a range of other, undefined drug paraphenelia, the police said in a statement announcing the arrests.

Both men are likely to be arraigned in the Gozo law court.

Magistrate Paul Coppini is leading an inquiry into the case.