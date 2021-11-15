A suspected drug trafficker who tried to escape arrest and was subsequently remanded in custody two months ago was granted bail on Monday.

Josef Sharfid, a 46-year-old self-employed construction worker from Valletta, was arrested by the police’s drug squad in September following a tip-off that he was allegedly trafficking drugs in Msida.

When police closed in on Sharfid at Triq Victor Denaro, the suspect had tried to escape and threw away a package that was later found to contain some 700 grams of cocaine.

At the time of arrest, the man was carrying €13,000 in cash. A further €14,000 were found at his home.

Sharfid was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine in circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended for personal use, as well as money laundering.

As proceedings continue, Sharfid’s lawyers filed a fresh request for bail, arguing primarily that the fact that investigations were ongoing was not a valid reason to deny the accused his personal freedom.

At the arraignment the court had also been told that the accused was the sole breadwinner and supported his partner, who is pregnant.

On Monday the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld the request and granted the accused release from preventive arrest against a deposit of €10,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, daily signing of the bail book and an order to abide by a curfew between 9:00pm and 7:00am.

The case continues.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion is prosecuting.Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Roberto Spiteri are defence counsel.