A suspect drug trafficker was remanded in custody on Tuesday, a day after members of the Drug Squad arrested him in a Sta Venera square.

Cliven Mallia, 22, was arrested following a surveillance operation by the Drug Squad, which had been tipped off about his possible involvement in drug trafficking.

Some 10 grams of cannabis were found inside his car. Police later extended their search to a garage at Balzan where some 750 grams of the drug were discovered.

Mallia pleaded not guilty to cannabis trafficking and possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not intended for his personal use.

A request for bail was strongly objected to by prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Cassar in view of the gravity of the charges, the early stage of proceedings and the fact that civilian witnesses are still to testify.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono, whilst thanking the courts for keeping up with urgent work in spite of the COVID-19 emergency, pointed out that current logistical difficulties regarding bail were to be taken into consideration when deciding upon bail.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud turned down the request for bail, pointing out that the courts’ lockup, currently being used for temporary detention, was well-equipped to serve its purpose.

The court also issued a freezing order over all assets, both movable and immovable, of the accused.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was also defence counsel.