A 34-year-old Gozitan man is under arrest on suspicion of cocaine trafficking, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The man was being monitored by the police anti-drug squad.

On Friday morning, he was seen exiting his home and driving to Qala, where he entered another house. From there, he drove to Victoria.

Police surrounded his car in Pjazza tat-Tok and detained him. They found a “small bag” inside the car containing suspected cocaine. Officers then proceded to the Qala house he had been seen entering, and found suspected cocaine and heroin.

The suspect is in police custody and is likely to be arraigned in the coming hours, the police said.