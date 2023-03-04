A 41
The man, who lives in Birkirkara, was arrested after he was seen exiting a Marsa garage that police were monitoring following reports of drug-related activity there.
Police officers swarmed the man as he entered his vehicle after exiting the garage.
A search yielded a “number” of sachets containing suspect cocaine.
Police then searched the garage and found further suspected cocaine, a “considerable amount” of cannabis and equipment commonly used for drug trafficking, the police’s communications unit said in a statement on Saturday.
The suspect is to be arraigned and charged with drug-related crimes on Saturday.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case.
