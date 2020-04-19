A 20-year-old man from Kalkara being followed by the police on suspected drug trafficking crashed into a police car blocking the road to prevent his escape on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kalkara at 11.30pm.

The police said on Sunday the man, who is expected to be charged in court on Sunday, was being followed by police from the Drug Squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit.

Two RIU police cars blocked the road to stop the Toyota Corsa the man was driving but the Corsa crashed in one of the cars, which were well lit, slightly injuring an officer in the process.

Following the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran towards the quay damaging another police car in the process.

The police continued to follow him until they caught and arrested him.

A search found him to be carrying suspected cocaine and heroin. Later, it was established that he did not have a driving licence and the licence of the car he was driving had expired.

The police are investigating.