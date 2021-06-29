A suspect drug-trafficker was denied bail upon his arraignment in court on Tuesday, a day after he was allegedly caught trafficking cannabis along the Sliema seafront.

Macedonian-born Dino Petrovik, 28, was charged with trafficking and possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not intended solely for personal use.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to by prosecuting Inspector Jessica Bezzina who informed the court that the accused apparently had no fixed address and that messages on his mobile were apparently linked to drug trafficking.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud remanded the accused in custody.