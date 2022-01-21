A suspected drug trafficker who was arrested following a police surveillance operation at a Balzan garage on Wednesday was denied bail upon his arraignment on Friday.

Wasim Brghol, a 39-year-old Syrian national living at Balzan, was at the garage when police zeroed in after days of monitoring.

A search of the premises yielded some 150 packets of whitish substance suspected to be cocaine as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was arrested and escorted to court on Friday, charged with aggravated possession of cocaine under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for personal use as well as breaching bail conditions.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was turned down after the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, heard submissions by both parties and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Mario Mifsud were defence counsel.