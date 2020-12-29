A suspected drug trafficker who was arrested on Monday after 60 sachets were found in his car, was granted bail upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Rosmar Bugeja, a 24-year old fisherman, was arrested in his home town Marsaxlokk after days of police surveillance.

He was driving a Toyota Vitz when he was stopped by police. No drugs were found on his person, but the police said a search of his car yielded some 60 sachets of cocaine, two cannabis sachets as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Upon his arraignment,nat Bugeja pleaded not guilty to procuring and trafficking drugs as well as possessing the drugs under circumstances indicating that they were not for his own personal use.

He also denied breaching conditions of bail granted last August.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €4,000, a personal guarantee of €6,000 and an order to sign the bail book three times weekly.

Inspector Marshal Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila were defence counsel.