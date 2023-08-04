A house fire broke out in a Senglea apartment block on Friday, in what is suspected to be an electrical fire. 

A police spokesperson said that reports of a house fire in Triq San Mikiel came in at around 1.30 pm, with police and members of the Civil Protection Department arriving on site to control the flames. By 2.30 pm the fire had been put out. 

No one was injured in the incident, with officials suspecting the cause of the fire to be either a distribution box or an electric meter, the spokesperson said. 

Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli

