A 48-year-old Syrian man suspected of human trafficking in Hungary has been arrested in Malta, the police said on Monday.
The man, who is also wanted in connection with immigration and residence permit crimes, was arrested by the police force’s anti-terrorism unit on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.
He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday afternoon, where he will face charged before magistrate Nadine Lia.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us