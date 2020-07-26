Two alleged jewellery thieves have been identified and arrested after they tried to pawn off items reported stolen from a Swieqi house, the police said on Sunday.

Police say the men are believed to be the burglars behind a Friday morning theft from Triq il-Kwartin, during which thieves stole a safe from a private residence before making a getaway in a Ford Transit van.

The safe contained thousands of euro worth of jewellery.

Hours after the Swieqi theft took place, police received information that two men had visited a jewellery store and tried to sell items among those reported stolen.

CCTV footage led officers from the criminal investigations department to a 27-year-old man from Ħamrun. A Ford Transit van which police say was the same one used in the theft was parked outside his home. Inside it were items police believe were used to carry out the theft.

The man was arrested and hauled in for questioning on Friday evening. On Saturday, police arrested a second man, aged 27 and from Żebbuġ.

Both men are to be arraigned in court before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Sunday morning, the police said.