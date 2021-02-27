A suspected kidnapper being held in preventative custody tried to contact a witness by calling her from a phone in prison, a court has heard.

Maher Elemetni, a 43-year old Libyan national, failed miserably in his alleged attempt to contact the woman via the monitored prison phone system, landing in fresh trouble instead.

Elemetni has been held in custody since November, when he another two people allegedly kidnapped a 50-year-old woman, snatching her from her Msida home and taking her to a Bugibba apartment, allegedly holding her hostage while demanding ransom money from her son.

The traumatised woman was set free hours later after the police managed to locate her. She was treated for shock while the alleged abductors were arrested and arraigned, then remanded in custody after pleading not guilty as charged.

While proceedings continue in that case, Elmetni was escorted back to court on Saturday morning after allegedly making repeated attempts to call a female witness from jail, and also getting other fellow inmates to do likewise on his behalf.

Recorded calls indicated several call attempts since his arraignment in November up to February 20, a court heard.

Elemetni pleaded not guilty to attempting to corrupt the witness as well as recidivism.

No request for bail was made and the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, remanded him in custody.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.