A man is under arrest on suspicion of having robbed three different people at knifepoint in Paceville on Friday night.

Police believe the suspect, who is a 27-year-old from Ta’ Xbiex, is also responsible for a similar mugging on Wednesday night in Ta’ Xbiex.

The suspect was identified following an analysis of CCTV footage after police manning the St Julian’s police station received three separate reports of similar crimes within hours of each other.

The first report was filed at 10pm by two people who told police that they were robbed at knifepoint by a man on Dragonara Road in St Julian’s. The victims, a 46-year-old man from Pembroke and 46-year-old woman from Pembroke, told police that the thief had taken their money and run away. Neither victim was hurt.

At 11.45pm, police received a second, similar report of theft. The victim, a 29-year-old from Mġarr, told police that a man armed with a knife had demanded money from him on Spinola Road, St Julian’s. The victim was taken to a health centre after he suffered a knife wound to his arm. His description of the thief matched that provided by the first set of victims.

A third theft report was filed at 12.45am. A 44-year-old Marsascala resident told police that he had just been robbed by a man with a knife. He was not hurt in the incident.

Police forming part of the major crimes squad immediately began analysing security camera footage from areas around the crime scenes and quickly identified the suspect.

Officers from the squad, accompanied by rapid intervention unit officers and district police, found the suspect at a St Julian’s residence and arrested him. Inside the house, they found the knife they believe the suspect used during the thefts, as well as clothes matching those the suspect was seen wearing on CCTV footage.

The man was taken to police headquarters in Floriana for questioning and is likely to be charged in court on Sunday.

Police believe the suspect is also behind a theft on Triq Abate Rigord, Ta’ Xbiex on Wednesday night, when a British couple were assaulted by a thief at 11.30pm.