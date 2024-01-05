A suspected mugger was arrested on Thursday after his alleged victim saw him walking past the police station shortly after filing a report.

Hamza Mohamud Ibrahim, a 29-year-old Somali national who is homeless and jobless, was escorted to court on Friday afternoon as the suspect behind the mugging which took place at around 9.30 pm yesterday.

The victim turned up at the Marsa police station at around 10 pm on Thursday claiming that he had been walking along Triq Dicembru 13 when someone grabbed him by the shoulder, attacked him and stole his Samsung mobile phone.

The man also gave a physical description of his male aggressor, including his clothes and later supplied a medical certificate which classified his injuries as slight.

But just as the alleged victim stepped outside the police station, he spotted the suspect and headed back inside to alert the officers.

Two policemen approached the suspect who put up a struggle and violently resisted arrest.

During the arrest, one of the officers’ smartwatches was damaged and the policeman’s hand was injured.

The suspect was finally restrained and searched.

Five sachets of a greenish substance, later certified as a synthetic drug, were found in his possession, explained prosecuting Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa when giving an overview of the events leading up to the arrest.

The suspect was hospitalised and charged following his discharge earlier on Friday.

Under interrogation, Ibrahim could only recall “some mobile” but no further details of the incident.

He did, however, say that he was addicted to the synthetic drug.

Assisted by two interpreters, the accused pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, slightly injuring his victim, violently resisting arrest, wilful damage to third party property, unlawful possession of drugs as well as leading a vagrant and idle life.

His legal aid lawyer, Martina Herrera, did not request bail.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the victim and remanded the accused in custody.

AG lawyer Shelby Aquilina also prosecuted.