A man and a woman suspected to have robbed a man as he sat in his car have been arrested.

The police said the 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in their BMW car in Pietà after having been tailed and surrounded by police.

The two are suspected to have held-up a 50-year-old man in Triq Giorgio

Mitrovich, Msida, on November 15. They held a knife to his throat and stole valuables and his mobile phone. They then made their getaway in the same car they were arrested in.

The two are to be taken to court later on Thursday.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia from the Major Crimes Unit and Inspector Colin Sheldon from Msida district are prosecutors.