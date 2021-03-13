A 30-year-old man believed to be behind a string of thefts is under arrest, the police said on Saturday.

The man, who is a Tunisian living in Pietá, was apprehended inside a house in Triq Nazju Ellul, Gżira on Friday. Several items reported missing were subsequently found during searches of his house and car.

Officers from the Birkirkara, St Julian’s and Valletta police districts had been on his trace for weeks, the police said.

The suspected thief is to be arraigned on Saturday before magistrate Nadine Lia.