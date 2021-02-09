A father of two has been charged with robbing a Żejtun house two years ago, after his name was mentioned in a recorded call made from prison.

Marflene Cricchiola, a 34-year old Cospicua resident, faces charges linking him to the theft of some €11,200 from the residence in the early hours of November 24, 2019.

His name emerged as police investigated the crime and pressed charges against two other suspects, prosecuting Inspector Saviour Baldacchino explained during his arraignment on Tuesday.

The man pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, wilful damage to third party property, fabricating false evidence, suppressing or altering the traces of a crime, as well as breaching two previous bail decrees.

Defence lawyer Andy Ellul pointed out that the accused had been arraigned under arrest over allegations dating back to 2019, based upon a sworn statement and a recorded call from jail featuring the man’s name.

Since his earlier brushes with the law, the accused had got his life back on track, had a family as well as two regular jobs, the lawyer argued, stressing that the accused would contest the charges “with all his might.”

Yet the prosecution objected to the request for bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, after hearing submissions and after taking note, in particular, of the accused’s criminal record, turned down the request.

Lawyer Ryan Ellul assisted as defence counsel.