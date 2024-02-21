A 29-year-old man has been charged with a spate of thefts in Marsa and Ħamrun.

Redeemer Camilleri, of Marsa, is pleading not guilty to stealing car parts from a vehicle in his hometown and to thefts from six shops in Ħamrun.

He was arraigned in court on Wednesday before Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

His lawyers requested bail, arguing that Camilleri has a job and his family’s support. The lawyer added that Camilleri needs help to overcome a drug addiction problem.

The prosecuting inspector objected, arguing that he stood charged with multiple crimes which came to a stop only when he was caught red-handed by third parties.

He also argued that the accused’s girlfriend has yet to testify in the case.

The magistrate ruled that Camilleri should remain in custody while getting the medical and psychological help he needs to overcome his drug issues.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted the case, assisted by AG lawyer Martina Vella. Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.