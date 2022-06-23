Updated 8.05am

A man died after falling a height of one storey shortly after commiting a theft from a Qawra cafeteria early on Thursday, the police have confirmed.

The incident happened at about 4.30am.

Policemen who were alerted to the burglary in Triq il-Qawra went on-site and found the glass door of the cafeteria broken. They also found a trail of blood which led from the cafeteria, across the road, over a low wall and down into the semi-basement porch of a block of flats, where a man was found dead.

Investigations confirmed that he was the same man who had entered the cafeteria.

He has not been identified yet.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The police denied that this case is in any way linked to a fight involving several men also reported in the area during the night.