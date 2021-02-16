A former restaurateur stands accused of stealing around €70,000 worth of goods from 21 construction sites and half-finished houses over the past months.

Joseph Polidano, a 49-year old Birżebbuġa resident who is currently unemployed, is alleged to have entered the vacant sites to steal tools, appliances and other household items over a three-month span beginning in November and continuing even on Christmas Day.

Police arrested him on Sunday night and found many of the items reported stolen inside his garage, they said in a statement.

Polidano was taken to court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 21 separate instances of theft, the first allegedly taking place on the night of November 11 in Żebbuġ.

Later that month, other properties in Tarxien and St Julian’s allegedly suffered a similar fate.

Video: Police CMRU

Throughout December, January and also earlier this month, up to the suspect’s arrest, tools and other items went missing at various construction sites around the island, including Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Ta’ Xbiex, Zebbug, Luqa, Zejtun, Gudja, Bkara, Gzira, Hamrun and Birzebbugia.

The total estimated value of the thefts amounted to around €70,000, the prosecution informed the court, pointing out that some €18,000 worth of items were allegedly stolen in one of the 21 thefts.

The man’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, pointed out his “good family background.”

The prosecution confirmed that too, noting further that the accused used to run a restaurant and that his life had taken a bad turn after he got involved with drugs.

Bail was not requested at arraignment stage but his lawyer, Debono, pointed out that the time was ripe for the setting up of an institution that would focus on the treatment and rehabilitation of drug offenders.

While acknowledging the work done at the Corradino Correctional Facility in this regard, Debono said that there was “need for specialisation in this sector,” so that drug offenders could receive help immediately upon admission.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, remanded the accused in custody, while making recommendations to the Prisons Director to provide all necessary help.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley, Saviour Baldacchino and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Items found at the man's garage. Photo: Police CMRU