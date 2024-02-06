A suspected thief was arrested in Sliema wearing shoes stolen from a Valletta store on January 29, a court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg explained that a pair of shoes were stolen from a shop in Merchants' Street during an incident where damage was caused to the shop and a shop assistant was injured.

Working on CCTV footage from the crime scene, the police produced stills which were uploaded to the police system.

Police officers on patrol in Sliema spotted the man who allegedly matched the suspect and arrested him.

He was wearing the same shoes that were reported stolen, said the prosecutor.

The accused, Johan Armando Sanchez Arias, a 27-year old Columbian, was charged with aggravated theft, slightly injuring the shop assistant as well as causing wilful damage to third-party property.

He initially pleaded guilty but after being granted time to reconsider changed his mind, pleading not guilty instead.

No request for bail was made and Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi remanded him in custody.

AG lawyer Manuel Grech and Inspector Daryl Borg prosecuted.

Lawyer Alexia Vassallo was legal aid counsel.