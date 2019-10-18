Two suspect thieves were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to multiple charges linked to a number of thefts, the most recent dating to last Wednesday.

Stephen Mifsud, 47, from Ħamrun and Ludwig Bugeja, 43, from Paola, both unemployed, were arrested on Thursday and escorted to court on Friday, pleading not guilty to having allegedly stolen wood panels and poles. This theft took place in Fgura one Wednesday night.

Mifsud was separately charged with stealing a Toyota Getz from Paola, also on Wednesday night and with having been caught driving the same car in Blata l-Bajda on Thursday morning.

He was further charged with having allegedly tampered with the car’s registration plates and driving without a licence and insurance cover.

The man was also charged with the theft of a TV set and a Breda hunting rifle from a private residence at Mtaħleb.

The other man was charged as accomplice in the theft of the car as well as breaching the conditions of bail.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, remanded the men in custody.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Matthew Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.