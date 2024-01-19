A man, who signed a parcel delivered by a police officer dressed as a postman, was remanded in custody after facing charges allegedly linking him to a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Mladen Bjelica, a 26-year-old Serbian national living at Mellieha, first landed on the police radar when he was arrested following that controlled delivery triggered by the arrival of a parcel containing two packets of cannabis grass, each weighing 500 grams.

That parcel was flagged to police by customs officers way back on December 27.

The controlled delivery was carried out on Wednesday by lead investigator Jonathan Pace who, dressed as a postal worker, went to a Xemxija address indicated on the parcel.

As soon as he reached the street where the address was located, two men approached his van, asking whether he had a parcel addressed to a third party.

Replying in the affirmative, the undercover officer approached the entrance to a garage where Bjelica signed for the delivery, just as police colleagues moved in to arrest the suspect.

Later, police also searched the Mellieħa residence where the youth lived with his father.

Fourteen cannabis plants were found in that residence, together with some fertilizer, masks, laptops and other electronic devices.

During the suspect’s arraignment on Friday, Pace explained that back in November and December other similar packages had been addressed to Bjelica.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to importing cannabis grass, complicity in a drug importation and trafficking conspiracy, possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use as well as unlawful cultivation of the plant.

During his interrogation, the suspect had opted not to answer most of the questions as he had a right to and had even started crying, pointed out the prosecutor.

A request for bail was objected to at this early stage, not only because of the amount of drug involved but also because other witnesses, besides police officers and experts, were still to testify.

Those included the accused’s father and owner of the Mellieha residence as well as owners of other residences to which previous parcels had been addressed.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca countered that not only was the accused not disposed to approach witnesses but those witnesses were expected to testify about “objectively proven” facts, such as ownership of the properties involved or the accused’s job history.

Bjelica had a fixed job and lived with his father.

Denying him bail would risk his job and would make him unable to contribute to utility payments.

It would have a “snowball effect,” argued the lawyer, highlighting the fact that the accused had complied with police authorities and would likewise obey court orders.

However, after hearing submissions, the court presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella turned down the request after being told that investigations were still ongoing and civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The court, however, solicited the prosecution to wrap up investigations as soon as practically possible.

Inspector Jonathan Pace prosecuted.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca was defence counsel.