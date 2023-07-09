An environmental NGO is calling on the Transport Minister to immediately suspend a controversial application to construct offices and restaurants on the Gżira Coast (PA 680/22) since there are serious indications that the approval of the application had been pre-determined.

The application (PA/00680/22), proposes the "reconfiguration" of a stretch of road on the seafront, a section of which falls behind Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Gżira into a so-called captainerie.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) explained in a statement that a tender document dating back to 2017, retrieved through a Freedom of Information request, revealed Transport Malta had stated a priori that it already had all the permits for this development in hand, even though the application for the said permit was only submitted in 2022.

The document entitled Request for the Award of a Concession for the Rehabilitation, Operation, Management and Transfer Back of Gzira Gardens Yacht Marina includes two references to this. One reads:

“Without prejudice to the above, the concessionaire shall be granted access to and use of an area contiguous to the marina, situated within the adjacent areas, as indicated in red in the attached site plan Annex II. The said area may be used for commercial activities related to yachting and marinas and shall be referred to as the retail area of approximately 500 square metres, ...to be dedicated to restrooms, showers and offices related to the marina operations and for commercial activities relating to yachting and marinas.”

This area is the subject of applications PA 680/22, which superseded a previous application PA 2845/21 which seems to have been shelved.

In this tender document, Transport Malta offered the concession as a fait accompli without ever qualifying that the concession was subject to Planning Authority permits, taking the issue of the permit for granted, FAA pointed out.

Transport Malta was so sure of this that when answering queries on the RFP by tenderers, it stated boldly that it holds all necessary permits in replies to the tenderers, FAA continued.

In document Clarification 1, one of the tenderers asks: “17. Would the concessionaire be expected to apply for further PA permits for the landward projects?”

Transport Malta replied: “PA permits already exist for those landward developments set out in the RFP [see above]. If the concessionaire plans further projects separate permits needs to be applied to the authorities at his own costs.”

FAA coordinator Astrid Vella remarked that it was obvious that TM was certain that the permit would be approved by the Planning Authority and acted as if it was in hand.

“Who would state that they have permits in hand unless approval of the said permits had been promised to them?” she asked.

All this was confirmed by the Gżra mayor Conrad Borg Manche in an interview with The Shift News who explained that regarding the capitanerie “the powers that be were bent on pushing the project through with or without the mayor’s stamp of approval.”

He also stated: “If I had to be the decision-maker, there is no way I would put the capitanerie there when we don’t have open spaces in Gżira... The thing is that when you are dealing with the government, they have much more power than me... “So obviously I knew that they were going to go ahead with this project irrespective of whether I was in agreement with it or not.”

The Case Officer's recommendation to approve PA 680/22 in spite of the fact that it violates the local plan and SPED is also consistent with the foregoing, she pointed out.

“This makes a mockery of the planning process as it is manifestly a biased process. Given the above, we have demanded the suspension of application PA 680/22 as the process has been predetermined and therefore vitiated, for which reason we call for an independent inquiry into the actions of the Planning Authority officials,” she said.