An Italian court on Monday handed a doctor a one-year suspended sentence for manslaughter over the 2018 death of Italy defender Davide Astori from a heart attack, media reported.

The then-Fiorentina captain was only 31 when he died in his sleep in a hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese.

Giorgio Galanti, then medical director of the sports medicine department at Careggi University Hospital in Florence, had cleared Astori to play football seven months earlier.

