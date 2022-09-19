A man who threatened his former partner with revenge porn received a suspended sentence on Monday.

Alios Micallef, 25, from Vittoriosa, was charged with extortion and misuse of electronic equipment after he threatened to publish nude photographs of the woman whenever the pair disagreed over custody arrangements.

Micallef has a child with his ex-girlfriend for whom the former couple have no established custody agreement.

During the course of their relationship, Micallef had received a number of nude photographs and videos from the woman and following the dissolution of the relationship, would threaten to publish them when the pair disagreed over custody of the child, the court was told.

Micallef, who said he was employed as a carer for his grandmother, pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Claire Micallef Zammit to one year of imprisonment suspended for two years as well as a €100 fine.

The magistrate also granted a protection order in favour of Micallef’s ex-partner and ordered him not to approach or bother her and to only communicate with her on issues that pertain to their child.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted and lawyer Alfred Abela appeared for Micallef.