Lazio have been handed a suspended one-match stand closure for anti-Semitic chants by their supporters during last month’s derby win over Roma, Serie A said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Italy’s top football division said that the sanction regarded the Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico, from where Lazio’s hardcore fans made “boorish and offensive chants, which were also of a religious nature, directed at Roma supporters”.

The statement added that the punishment was suspended for one year due to Lazio “assisting the police in identifying those responsible and … trying to prevent anything similarly deplorable from happening again”.

A similar offence within that period would lead to the closure coming into affect alongside any new sanction.

