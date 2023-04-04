Lazio have been handed a suspended one-match stand closure for anti-Semitic chants by their supporters during last month’s derby win over Roma, Serie A said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Italy’s top football division said that the sanction regarded the Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico, from where Lazio’s hardcore fans made “boorish and offensive chants, which were also of a religious nature, directed at Roma supporters”.
The statement added that the punishment was suspended for one year due to Lazio “assisting the police in identifying those responsible and … trying to prevent anything similarly deplorable from happening again”.
A similar offence within that period would lead to the closure coming into affect alongside any new sanction.
