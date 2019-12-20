On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day Gozo Channel will be suspending its ferry service between 11.35 and 3pm. The ferry service will be suspended to allow Gozo Channel employees, who will be on duty on these two days, to join their families for lunch.

On both feasts, the 11.35, 12.00, 12.45, 13.00, 13.30, 14.00 and 14.30 hrs trips from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa and the 12.15, 12.45, 13.30, 13.45, 14.15, 14.45 and 15.15 hrs trips from Cirkewwa will not be operated.

The last trip from Mġarr will be at 11.15am, while the last trip from Ċirkewwa is scheduled for noon. In the afternoon, the service will resume at 15.00 hrs from Mġarr to Cirkewwa, while the first trip from Ċirkewwa to Mġarr will be conducted at 15.45 hrs.