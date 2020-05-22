Certain restrictive measures affecting public notaries are being removed as from Friday.

The Justice Ministry said the current suspension regarding promises of sales will be halted.

For the protection of public notaries and the public, a 20-day suspension from the publication of the legal notice will come into force following which the remaining period of the promise will continue.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said this was another step being taken by the government towards a return to normality that was so important for the economy, trade and employment.

He appealed for prudence by all parties.