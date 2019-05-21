Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should order three of his ministers to declare the origins of a quote from an unseen section of the Egrant inquiry, as failure to do so would fuel suspicions he lied under oath, NGO Repubblika insisted on Saturday.

A magistrate this week said she was unable to force ministers Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna to declare the source of a quote found in the secret Egrant report.

These three top government officials quoted from this report in legal filings against a request by Repubblika for an inquiry into the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal.

The court sternly noted how the ministers potentially having access to unpublished sections of the report could be a very serious matter.

It, however, conceded that the ministers had a right to remain silent, and the court could not force them to reveal where they got this information from.

In a statement, Repubblika highlighted how the fact that the ministers had quoted excerpts from a report that was supposed to be secret pointed to serious breaches of the law.

“Until the ministers concerned declare the source of the quotes in question, there will be a strong suspicion that the Prime Minister lied under oath on the witness stand when he said he did not pass the Egrant report on to anyone except those people he himself had indicated – and these did not include Edward Scicluna, Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona”, the NGO said.

The NGO said Dr Muscat needs to remove this cloud of suspicion around him by immediately demanding that his ministers disclose the source of the quote.

“Those people who breached this very confidential aspect of the criminal process need to face the appropriate consequences.

“Otherwise, the impression that in Malta criminal law does not apply to Joseph Muscat and his cronies will continue to linger”, the NGO continued.

Repubblika said failure to clarify where the quote came from would only lead to the logical conclusion that Dr Muscat lied under oath.

“We do not have strong enough words to condemn this outrage and hope that the Prime Minister ascertains that he will never go so far as to lie even when giving testimony under oath”.