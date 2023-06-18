Food safety and sustainability are two important issues that are closely related to each other.

Food safety refers to the measures taken to ensure that food is free from harmful contaminants, pathogens and other substances that could pose a risk to human health.

Sustainability, on the other hand, refers to the ability of the food system to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Ensuring food safety is crucial to protect public health. Contaminated food can cause food-borne illnesses, which can range from mild stomach upset to more serious conditions like kidney failure or even death.

To ensure food safety, food producers and processors must adhere to strict regulations and guidelines, including proper handling, storage and cooking of food, as well as testing for contaminants and pathogens.

Sustainability is also an important concern for the food system, as it is essential to ensure that the food we produce is sustainable in the long term. This means minimising the environmental impact of food production, reducing waste and promoting biodiversity.

Sustainable food production practices include using organic farming methods, reducing pesticide and fertiliser use, conserving water resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

There are many ways in which food safety and sustainability intersect. For example, sustainable farming practices can help to reduce the use of pesticides and fertilisers, which can lead to healthier soil and fewer contaminants in the food. Additionally, food safety measures can help to reduce food waste, which is a major contributor to environmental degradation.

Overall, ensuring food safety and sustainability is essential to protect public health and promote a healthy environment. By working together to promote sustainable food production practices and implement effective food safety measures, we can help to ensure that the food we eat is both safe and sustainable for generations to come.

Here are some ways in which sustainability can be integrated into food safety:

Reduce food waste

One of the most effective ways to improve food safety and sustainability is by reducing food waste.

This can be achieved by better storage, handling and distribution of food products, as well as by reducing overproduction and encouraging consumers to consume food before it goes bad.

Promote local and organic farming

By supporting local and organic farming practices, consumers can reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainable food systems. These practices promote biodiversity, reduce the use of harmful pesticides and fertilisers and support local communities.

Implement sustainable packaging

Food packaging is a major contributor to waste and pollution. By implementing sustainable packaging, such as biodegradable or recyclable materials, the food industry can reduce its environmental impact and improve food safety.

Improve supply chain transparency

Food safety can be improved by increasing transparency and traceability in the food supply chain. This includes tracking the origin and production methods of food pro­ducts, as well as implementing strict safety standards and regulations.

Educate consumers

Educating consumers on the importance of sustainability and food safety can help to promote more responsible consumption habits. This can include providing information on food labels about the environmental impact and safety of products, as well as encouraging consumers to buy locally and support sustainable farming practices.

This article has been prepared by environmental health officers from the Environmental Health Directorate in collaboration with the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, both within the Superintendence of Public Health as part of the World Food Safety Day celebrations. This is organised annually by the World Health Organisation on June 7 and this year the theme was ‘Food standards save lives’. For more information, visit www.who.int/campaigns/world-food-safety-day/2023.