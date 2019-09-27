APS Bank organised the eighth APS talk titled ‘Sustainable Regeneration of Built Heritage’. The lecture was delivered by architect Amber Wismayer, who graduated from the University of Malta with a B.E.&A. (Hons) and later obtained a Master’s degree (Lond.) in environmental studies and energy efficiency. She is currently reading for a PhD with the University of Bath on the sustainable regeneration of heritage buildings.

The talk illustrated how sustainability and built heritage harmoniously complement one another.

Ms Wismayer said: “Apart from being aesthetically beautiful, heritage buildings are also inherently environmentally sustainable. By understanding how passive design features in these buildings work, we can maximise their potential in improving comfort and reducing energy costs.”

