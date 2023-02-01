Are you looking to transform your business and become a leader in sustainability? Look no further than the Energy and Water Agency's free online sustainability sessions designed specifically for the corporate sector, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This interactive course covers a wide range of sustainability topics, including waste management, renewable energy, water and energy efficiency, sustainable buildings, green roofs, and more.

Past participants have praised the course for its engaging format, which includes group tasks, best practice discussions, and case studies led by experts in the field. Through these interactive elements, attendees will gain first-hand knowledge on how to implement sustainable measures in their business.

Upon completion of the course, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of how to incorporate sustainability into their corporate social responsibility. Registrants will also receive a certificate of participation, and upon request, a free consultation session to discuss specific implementation strategies for their company (confidentiality is ensured). Take the first step towards a more sustainable future for your business and register for the Energy and Water Agency's sustainability sessions today.

More information and bookings

The course shall continue running in February 2023, once a week and shall be repeated each month till May. First session starts on February 17 and shall run for three consecutive Fridays from 9:30am till 12:30pm. The rest of the courses shall start on April 14 and May 5 respectively. All sessions shall be held online with each session being three hours long.

To conclude these set of courses this year the Energy and Water Agency shall also be organising a networking conference. All participants shall have to opportunity to meet up with all the presenters and a participants from previous courses for a conference and a networking lunch.

To reserve your space today, visit https://energywateragency.gov.mt/sustainability-training-course/. Attendees will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Should you have any questions, send an e-mail at ghajn@gov.mt.