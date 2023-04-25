We were eating out, and after dinner, two of us at the table ordered a piece of cake to share. No big deal, right? Most probably, they are being health-conscious, I thought to myself. It was a dinner to draw a close to a course I was following. An opportunity to get to know each other better away from the classroom. As we conversed, it didn’t take long to realise the real reason behind sharing the cake, and it had nothing to do with being health-conscious. They had been to Malta for a few months, and while aspiring for an improved quality of life, they found themselves struggling, switching from one job to another, thriving for better conditions. I never thought hunger could be so close. I never thought hunger could be at the table.

Perhaps this is not the first thing that comes to mind when considering sustainability. It is nonetheless an essential part of it. One piece of cake, two women, and at least six of 17 Sustainable Development Goals were nudged: no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and reduced inequalities. Yearning for stability and safety, these two women left their country for a better chance at life. Yearning for social inclusion, they made their way to be around the dinner table. However, there is a limit to how much individuals can help themselves. Sharing the cake was the sign. These people are employed in well-established companies, yet they struggle. Somewhere along the way, things are not necessarily proceeding harmoniously. Facing difficult realities is uncomfortable, yet it is indispensable and equally necessary, especially when we seem to have reached a point where the elephant in the room cannot be ignored for much longer.

The question is, what will make us acknowledge the elephant in the room? For those endowed with a sense of awareness, care and benevolence not only for their well-being but also for that of others, it might not be a difficult concept to grasp. It might be, however, a difficult concept to exercise. The SDGs stipulated by the UN back in 2015, gear towards a global effort to work towards an improved state of being across countries, industries and institutions. However, considering beyond one’s needs is not a new or recently discovered concept. It has intrigued mankind since the earliest of times. In his Nichomachean Ethics, Aristotle provides a systematic understanding of practical wisdom, emphasising the importance of deliberating upon that which brings about ‘the good life’ – both on an individual and a community level (Bachmann et al., 2018; Grint, 2007).

Why did a concept that has been around since ever, rarely make it through in practice? In a profit-driven world, morality and ethics are challenged as stakeholders are tempted to compromise and often sacrifice what is morally right, for that which facilitates an alternative commodity or possibility. Such choices can conceivably be justified in the name of different phenomena such as economy or politics, but the consequences are experienced by society. In the awareness that it is only by keeping the broader goals in perspective, that we can truly nurture our well-being, sustainability campaigns attempt to speak about the elephant in the room and, more importantly, do something about it.

The relationship between the individual, the community, and the system determines our opportunities and state of being. Coupled with willingness, consciousness and active engagement, our actions can lead us towards doings that contribute to a better world, or otherwise. Choice, responsibility and opportunity play an active role in how sustainability is brought into practice. In an ideal world, sustainable doings are conducted for their intrinsic value, not because we are obliged to. That said, human behaviour is rarely changed unless prompted. These prompts may take many forms, ranging from the need to adapt for survival to saving money one bottle at a time. Education and legislation have a significant role in this change process, and as everything falls into place in its own time, the change is already happening.

Perhaps sustainability is posing an opportunity for everyone to exercise practical wisdom. As little as the contribution could be, it matters. The more significant your role could be in driving this change, the greater the contribution and corresponding responsibility. Whether that decent piece of cake is an actual piece of cake or symbolises the chances future generations will have to have their piece of cake, the need for sustainability is with us, just across the table.

About the author

Lucille Cachia is the director of Exereco Ltd. Passionate about learning and research, she has explored various fields of study ranging from Sociology, ethics, business administration and marketing, among others. She has a special interest in business sustainability.