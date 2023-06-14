Sustainability is an ongoing journey, and at whatever point one may begin, it all starts with taking that crucial first step. With numerous potential paths to explore, choosing the best route can often be a perplexing task. That is why Exereco Ltd will be hosting the Sustainability Crossroads – ESG Conference, an event that presents a unique opportunity for growth and development in the pursuit of business sustainability.

Scheduled to take place on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Salini Resort, Salina, this ESG Conference will bring together industry leaders, experts, and professionals dedicated to fostering sustainable business practices. Participants will have the chance to delve into various aspects of business sustainability with particular reference to ESG reporting, exploring the latest trends, strategies, and innovations that can shape their organisations for a more sustainable future. From environmental conservation to social responsibility and economic resilience, the conference will provide a holistic view of sustainable business practices.

The workshops will offer hands-on learning experiences, allowing attendees to gain practical knowledge and skills directly applicable to their respective industries. Industry experts and thought leaders will lead these interactive sessions, ensuring that participants leave with actionable takeaways and a clear understanding of how to initiate and sustain positive change.

In addition to the workshops, the panel forum will create a dynamic platform for engaging in discussions on pressing ESG challenges and opportunities. Panellists will share their expertise, experiences, and insights, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange. Attendees will have the chance to contribute their perspectives, ask questions, and explore potential solutions in these interactive sessions.

"We are excited to host this conference, where individuals and businesses can come together to chart their path towards sustainable practices," said Lucille Cachia, Director at Exereco Ltd. "Our aim is to empower attendees with the necessary knowledge, tools, and connections to embark on their ESG journey confidently. By bringing together experts from diverse industries, we hope to inspire collective action and foster a global network committed to building a sustainable future."

The Sustainability Crossroads conference is open to professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and individuals passionate about business sustainability. Whether you are just starting your journey or seeking to enhance existing practices, this conference will provide the guidance and resources needed to drive positive change.

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information, including the conference schedule and registration details, please visit https://www.exereco.com/event-details/sustainability-crossroads-esg-conference.